Here’s to LSU’s Reese, our bold basketball champion | READER COMMENTARY

I love Angel Reese, superstar Randallstown native who just led the Louisiana State University women’s basketball team to the NCAA Division I championship (”LSU star, Randallstown native Angel Reese unapologetic over gestures to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark during NCAA title game,” April 2). Reese was named Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four. She is a preternaturally gifted player, a leader, a winner, classy, brassy and sassy and we should be loud and proud that she is one of ours.

When dinosaurs roamed during the groovy ‘60s, I would attend women’s college basketball games out of romantic fealty. Then, driven by an insulting concern for their supposed frailty, the ladies played a ridiculous six-on-six, three-dribble limit game of crushing boredom. The games were tedious, jump-ball heavy slogs with final scores like 14-11. Thankfully, those patronizing days are long gone and the women today play an exciting brand of basketball, as entertaining as the men, athletic, even balletic. And Reese is the emerging prima donna, in the best way, of her sport.

I don’t know why Reese left the University of Maryland for LSU. That’s a shame. She is obviously a great addition to any team. Reese is a junior and apparently cannot yet be eligible for the WNBA. Bad news for the WNBA, but good news for the rapidly increasing fan base of college women’s basketball.

I hope she keeps playing brilliantly, keeps talking smack and keeps reflecting so well on her hometown.

— Jon Ketzner, Cumberland

