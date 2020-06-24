D.C.’s NFL team needs to recognize its racism, past and present | READER COMMENTARY

Although other may disagree, I think Eugene Wu is right on the mark in asking that team owner Dan Snyder change the Redskins’ name and logo (“NFL’s battle vs. racism can start with Redskins’ name,” June 20). This would bring to an end the long and sad history of racism promoted by the team’s previous owner, George Preston Marshall, an avowed racist who was known to promote halftime shows featuring entertainers in blackface.
From 1934 to 1945, the NFL was completely white, probably because of the influence of Mr. Marshall. The Redskins did not sign their first Black player, Bobby Mitchell, until 1962 and this only happened because the team was moving to the new D.C. Stadium located on federal land and had to follow federal anti-discrimination hiring laws.
Changing the team name and logo would be a good first step in erasing this sad legacy.
Dr. Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville
