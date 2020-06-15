NFL’s battle against racism can start with Redskins’ name | READER COMMENTARY

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently issued an apology from the NFL that it was wrong for not listening to its players and discouraging peaceful protest. I would also encourage Mr. Snyder to get on the proper side of history. He can be remembered as the owner who had the courage to do the right thing. Art Modell changed the franchise name for our now-Baltimore Ravens, allowing the Cleveland Browns to keep their name and history. Perhaps the football gods will be kind and reward Mr. Snyder with a Super Bowl championship or two as the team’s last such win was in 1992. From a purely economic standpoint, imagine all the revenue that the Washington football franchise can make selling new branded merchandise. It is wrong that a sports franchise representing our nation’s capital bears such a divisive and insensitive moniker.