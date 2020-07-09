It’s time to retire the name of Washington’s NFL franchise | READER COMMENTARY

For once I agree with Gov. Larry Hogan. Racially demeaning sports monikers need to go (”Maryland Gov. Hogan: ‘Time is probably right’ to retire name of Washington football team,” July 8).
The NFL “Washington Redskins” are often commonly referred to as the “Skins.” I propose a simple name change to the “Washington Pigskins.” They will still be commonly referred to as the “Skins.” Rather than the featuring young women cheerleaders dancing in tights, the portly middle-aged men wearing blonde wigs and pig masks will be even more entertaining.
Peter Agre, Towson
