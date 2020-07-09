xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s time to retire the name of Washington’s NFL franchise | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 09, 2020 3:06 PM
Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder before the game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field on December 30, 2018 in Landover. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder before the game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field on December 30, 2018 in Landover. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images) (Will Newton/Getty Images)

For once I agree with Gov. Larry Hogan. Racially demeaning sports monikers need to go (”Maryland Gov. Hogan: ‘Time is probably right’ to retire name of Washington football team,” July 8).

The NFL “Washington Redskins” are often commonly referred to as the “Skins.” I propose a simple name change to the “Washington Pigskins.” They will still be commonly referred to as the “Skins.” Rather than the featuring young women cheerleaders dancing in tights, the portly middle-aged men wearing blonde wigs and pig masks will be even more entertaining.

Advertisement

Peter Agre, Towson

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement