xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Race should not be only factor in how voting districts are drawn | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 16, 2021 2:57 PM
About 25 people rally at Millennium Park for Fair Maps after a short march from the Howard Cooper Lynching Memorial at the Baltimore County Historic Jail to remind the County Council that racist past must not be allowed to continue into the the next decade. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

Are voting districts determined solely by race? After reading the recent debate in Baltimore County, it appears that way (”Baltimore County presses on with redistricting proposal despite criticism there is only one majority Black district,” Dec. 13). It sounds like both sides of this agree that communities need to be kept together. However, it looks like we are only viewing communities determined by race.

I wonder if this perpetuates a narrative that all people of the same race want the same thing. Could we determine communities on different factors? What about socioeconomics? What about ecology? What about school communities?

It’s important that everyone is represented, but it seems single-minded to put that representation as only race-based and not consider other factors. What makes a community? What do those communities want from their legislators?

Betty Clark, Timonium

