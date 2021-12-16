Race should not be only factor in how voting districts are drawn | READER COMMENTARY

Are voting districts determined solely by race? After reading the recent debate in Baltimore County, it appears that way (”Baltimore County presses on with redistricting proposal despite criticism there is only one majority Black district,” Dec. 13). It sounds like both sides of this agree that communities need to be kept together. However, it looks like we are only viewing communities determined by race.
I wonder if this perpetuates a narrative that all people of the same race want the same thing. Could we determine communities on different factors? What about socioeconomics? What about ecology? What about school communities?
It’s important that everyone is represented, but it seems single-minded to put that representation as only race-based and not consider other factors. What makes a community? What do those communities want from their legislators?
Betty Clark, Timonium
