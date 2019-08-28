Howard County schools redistricting plan fixes nothing

The terrible plan put forward by Howard County Public Schools Superintendent Michael J. Martirano will destroy communities and uses children as pawns (“Howard redistricting: Superintendent proposes moving 7,300 students to address overcrowding, poverty inequities,” Aug 22).
It solves no school or student issues and creates havoc in school communities. Perhaps if Superintendent Michael Martirano would listen to the community, a real solution to school issues could be found. To bus thousands of students will fix nothing and benefits no one.
Lisa Feinberg, Ellicott City
