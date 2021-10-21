Balt. Co. needs to rewrite its council district map | READER COMMENTARY

The redistricting commission created by the Baltimore County Council to redraw the district map seems to be stuck in 1956 when Baltimore County was chartered (”Civil rights groups, state legislators call on Baltimore County Council to reject redistricting map,” Oct. 12). Imagine that if the commission had used Captain Smith’s 1612 map of the Chesapeake Bay it would have created just one electoral district for this area, ignoring all the non-English people already living here. Dismissing either 65 or 400-plus years of change still results in the commission keeping the status quo. It is unfortunate that these results do not advance the common good: The suggested districts strongly benefit the incumbent Baltimore County Council and Board of Education members. Furthermore, the proposed map makes the elected officials select their voters and not, as it should be, the other way around.