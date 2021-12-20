Impartial redistricting? There must be an algorithm for that | READER COMMENTARY

With artificial intelligence, easily-defined boundary conditions and census data, why hasn’t a college team, or a few teams, developed computer algorithms to generate redistricting options without political influence? Maybe that has been done and it is not presented in the media discussions for some reasons (”Race should not be only factor in how voting districts are drawn,” Dec. 16).
The people should get to see logically-drawn maps instead of only politically drawn options in order to see the common sense solutions which we are being denied by our elected officials.
Al Gruber, Catonsville
