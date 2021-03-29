Maryland ‘cancel culture’ goes after Robert Redfield | READER COMMENTARY

Dr. Robert Redfield, a prominent virologist, has been attacked by the Maryland Democratic cancel culture because he has a differing opinion as to where and how the COVID-19 virus originated (”Trump CDC head, now adviser to Maryland Gov. Hogan, shares unproven belief that COVID escaped from lab in China; lawmakers condemn statements,” March 26). Just for having a very educated opinion that differs from the mainstream, he is being criticized. He is being attacked by Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones, neither of whom have any scientific or medical background as far as I can tell. Apparently, Dr. Redfield’s comments might contribute to hurt feelings or, worse yet, incite attacks on Chinese Americans which appears to be an excuse to cancel Dr. Redfield.