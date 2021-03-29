Maryland ‘cancel culture’ goes after Robert Redfield | READER COMMENTARY

Dr. Robert Redfield, a prominent virologist, has been attacked by the Maryland Democratic cancel culture because he has a differing opinion as to where and how the COVID-19 virus originated (”Trump CDC head, now adviser to Maryland Gov. Hogan, shares unproven belief that COVID escaped from lab in China; lawmakers condemn statements,” March 26). Just for having a very educated opinion that differs from the mainstream, he is being criticized. He is being attacked by Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones, neither of whom have any scientific or medical background as far as I can tell. Apparently, Dr. Redfield’s comments might contribute to hurt feelings or, worse yet, incite attacks on Chinese Americans which appears to be an excuse to cancel Dr. Redfield.
Could their underlying motivation be political since Dr. Redfield was appointed to lead the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by President Donald Trump? The insanity of this cancel culture needs to end. At this very moment in time, this country is under the thumb of a totalitarian leftist government, a leftist mainstream media and social media and anyone who dissents is attacked.
Let’s see if Governor Hogan stands his ground against this cancerous cancel culture. Dr. Redfield is actually entitled to have an opinion, believe it or not.
Brian Spector, Easton
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.