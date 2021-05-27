Sun owes Redfield an apology | READER COMMENTARY

Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, investigations and speculation have focused on its possible origin. Numerous reasons support the need for such efforts. In March, during a CNN interview, Dr. Robert Redfield, the former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, expressed the opinion that the virus originated in a Wuhan China laboratory. This opinion was cavalierly dismissed by Democrats in the Maryland legislature as well as this newspaper. Indeed, The Sun even attempted to maintain that this opinion fueled anti-Asian prejudice.
Recent developments, however, tend to support the doctor (”White House coronavirus adviser says ‘we need to get to the bottom’ of the virus origins,” May 25). It is reported that three laboratory scientists were hospitalized in November of 2019 with flu-like symptoms similar to COVID-19. Experts are now keeping an open mind on competing theories as to the virus’ origin. There is little chance that Democrats in the Maryland legislature will apologize to Dr. Redfield for their unfair and narrow-minded criticism. hey are what they are.
The Sun, however, has a duty to correct it’s shameful treatment of the doctor. Science doesn’t bend to ideology. Neither should the truth (”Hogan top COVID adviser Redfield tosses viral kindling on anti-Asian fires,” March 30).
Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville
