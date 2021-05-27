Sun owes Redfield an apology | READER COMMENTARY

Recent developments, however, tend to support the doctor (”White House coronavirus adviser says ‘we need to get to the bottom’ of the virus origins,” May 25). It is reported that three laboratory scientists were hospitalized in November of 2019 with flu-like symptoms similar to COVID-19. Experts are now keeping an open mind on competing theories as to the virus’ origin. There is little chance that Democrats in the Maryland legislature will apologize to Dr. Redfield for their unfair and narrow-minded criticism. hey are what they are.