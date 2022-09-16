Lake Roland Park trail continues to be neglected | READER COMMENTARY

Following a budget release by Baltimore County in which $45 million was to be spent on parks and recreation, I queried county officials to find out how much was to go to the restoration of the Red Trail in Lake Roland Park. This beautiful trail has significantly deteriorated under the management of the Lake Roland Nature Council which is an ad hoc group of amateurs. To be fair to them, they have put in place a small bridge, replaced a large culvert and removed trees that have fallen and blocked the trail. If could grade them, I would give them a C+ as they have failed to maintain the integrity of the trail and not remedied large sections of mud nor corrected erosion which is becoming dangerous.

My inquiry elicited an unsigned email which stated that the council had been unable to work on the trail. “For servicing,” the email stated, “the trail is accessed from the Falls Road parking area. On weekends when the trail volunteers typically work, visitors often park in front of and block the access gate for servicing the trail. As such, trail work on the Red Trail by the Lake Roland Nature Council has been put on hold pending the State addressing this issue. The State is working on addressing and controlling parking at the Falls Road entrance.”

This is simply a misstatement, as the council, prior to COVID, had placed bollards in front of this entrance and dumped a pile of pebbles. These were present for approximately two years, long enough for weeds to grow in the pebble patch.

More than a year ago, I sent a letter to The Baltimore Sun that described a dangerous hole that had developed (”Lake Roland hazard: muddy trails. Baltimore County must act,” July 30, 2021). The next day, in response to my letter, two cones were placed in front and behind the hole and the hole, it remains unrepaired. Further degradation due to extremely heavy rains has eroded the culvert, initially completely covered by trail and now more than 50% uncovered.

Baltimore County needs to get involved. The trail is both dangerous and poorly maintained. It needs a professional engineering study and then a resurfacing in places as well as improved drainage so that mud pockets are eliminated.

— Peter W. Broido, Baltimore

