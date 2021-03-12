NAACP: Red Maple Place will be good for Towson | READER COMMENTARY

While we are very heartened by the county’s move, it should not have been such a difficult and lengthy struggle to reach this point. Unfortunately, Baltimore County has a long history of racially discriminatory housing policies that have excluded minority residents from high opportunity areas of the county. It is this history that led the Baltimore County Branch of the NAACP (and others) to file a complaint against the county for violations of the Fair Housing Act in 2011. The outcome of that complaint paved the way for the Voluntary Compliance Agreement (VCA) that required the county to support the development of at least 1,000 affordable homes in opportunity areas including Towson.