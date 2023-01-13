Will The Sun’s editorial board ever get past the Red Line cancellation? | READER COMMENTARY

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting on May 5, 2019, in Omaha, Neb. Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it is too expensive and not as flexible as buses. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) (Nati Harnik/AP)

Every chance members of The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board get, they bring up the Red Line and its cancellation nearly eight years ago (”Maryland General Assembly watch: A to-do list for 2023,″ Jan. 10). How about including in your next editorial some mention of billionaire Warren Buffett’s opposition to a streetcar project in Omaha that he finds too expensive and lacking the flexibility of buses. Many listen to his advice and opinions. Print that next time you mention the Red Line.

— Martin Sadowski, Fallston

