Let the Red Line be the start, not the end, for revived local transit | READER COMMENTARY

So happy that Gov. Wes Moore is trying to revive the Red Line (”Red Line revival: This time, it’s about righting past wrongs,” June 15). Not just for the sake of the city of Baltimore but the entire metropolitan area will benefit, especially Baltimore County, if the line is extended well into the west beyond Woodlawn and to Trade Point Atlantic in the east.
The Red Line should not just be the end but the beginning of a public transportation network connecting all parts of the metro area. That should be Maryland’s vision. Cancelling the original plan for the Red Line was disastrously short-sighted.
— Jim Dempsey, Edgewood
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.