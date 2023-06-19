Let the Red Line be the start, not the end, for revived local transit | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Gov. Wes Moore holds a press conference at the West Baltimore MARC Station to announce plans to restart the process for the Red Line east-west light rail project. June 15, 2023. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

So happy that Gov. Wes Moore is trying to revive the Red Line (”Red Line revival: This time, it’s about righting past wrongs,” June 15). Not just for the sake of the city of Baltimore but the entire metropolitan area will benefit, especially Baltimore County, if the line is extended well into the west beyond Woodlawn and to Trade Point Atlantic in the east.

The Red Line should not just be the end but the beginning of a public transportation network connecting all parts of the metro area. That should be Maryland’s vision. Cancelling the original plan for the Red Line was disastrously short-sighted.

— Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

