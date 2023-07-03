Does the Red Line make sense financially? | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Wes Moore holds a press conference at the West Baltimore MARC Station to announce plans to restart the process for the Red Line east-west transit project on June 15, 2023. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

I grew up in New York City where the mass transit network brought baseball games, museums and the homes of friends within easy reach. I love the subway. But this does not mean that every investment in mass transit is wise. The proposed resurrection of Baltimore’s Red Line project has received considerable favorable commentary in The Baltimore Sun (”Red Line revival: This time, it’s about righting past wrongs,” June 15).

I am not opposed to this project, but I would like to see a little more critical reporting about what it will cost, what the estimated ridership will be and some other key metrics. Right now, the city’s light rail and the subway lines are recovering less than 10% of their operating costs from the fare box. The passenger traffic estimates made before their construction have never been met.

COVID could depress mass transit ridership for the foreseeable future. Could the Red Line end up costing $20 or $25 per ride? The Sun needs to provide analysis as well as boosterism.

— Eaton Lattman, Baltimore

