Red Line makes no financial sense for Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 13, 2021 2:55 PM
The Light RailLink System Map at the Westport station in Baltimore. Aug. 25, 2020. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun).
The Light RailLink System Map at the Westport station in Baltimore. Aug. 25, 2020. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun).

The Red line, what a great idea! Except there will not be ridership to justify the price tag (”Odds of Red Line resurrection slim in Baltimore, but upgrading east-west city transit is an achievable goal,” Aug. 2).

Neither the Metro nor Baltimore’s existing light rail system, now known as Light RailLink, ever achieved the ridership that the consultants predicted before these massive projects were undertaken. Take a look at the Light RailLink trains. They move back and forth virtually empty. The only time that they are crowded is when the Ravens have a game at M&T Bank Stadium. Essentially, it is just another very expensive subsidy for a football team.

The Red Line will probably be used even less. It will cost a huge amount of money that will create no real benefit for the city other than as an incredibly expensive jobs program that rewards its contractors and its consultants primarily.

Jack Tucker, Pikesville

