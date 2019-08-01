Enough with the moaning about the Red Line

Is The Sun ever going to let the demise of the Red Line go? Time and again, it’s the same old lament: If only! If only! There it was again on the editorial page (“Cummings didn’t cause Baltimore’s woes; it was people who profited from racism. Sound familiar, Mr. Trump?” July 29).
The reality is that if the people don’t have the needed education or skill sets to obtain a job, the best transportation in the world is not going to help them. A basic high school education is no longer going to land someone a good, well-paying job. It relegates one to retail or the food-service industry.
Instead of money for a light rail line, money should go to apprenticeship programs, STEM programs and job-related community college, to name a few. Give people the skills needed today.
Finally, this newspaper and this region need to look forward and not backward. We always seem to be lamenting of what was. There’s no bold, forward-thinking leadership from governmental leaders or the business community. Up and coming cities like Austin, Seattle, Atlanta and Denver possess those.
At one time, so did Baltimore: It was this city that gave America its first common-carrier railroad, the B&O. A bold, dramatic and risky initiative for the time.
Dan Waszelewski, Carney
