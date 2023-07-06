Red Line can be engine for economic development | READER COMMENTARY

Cynthia Shaw, president of the Lyndhurst Community Association, and Gov. Wes Moore share a smile after Shaw spoke at the governor’s press conference announcing plans to restart development of an east-west public transit Red Line through Baltimore. June 15, 2023. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

There was a letter to the editor suggesting that the proposed Red Line would be an economic failure (”Does the Red Line make sense financially?” July 3). Yet if public transportation could show a profit, a private company would already be providing it.

Profit is not the reason that there’s a need for public transportation. The actual reason for having public transportation is economic development in the area and economic mobility for folks who can’t afford their own private transportation.

Without public transportation, if you can’t afford a car, you can’t hold a job, and if you can’t hold a job, you’ll never be able to afford a car.

The Red Line planners are thinking too small. The Red Line should not be just an inside the Baltimore Beltway entity. It should be the engine of economic development and social mobility of a larger area. It should go from Frederick to Essex.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

