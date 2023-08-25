Decades ago, Baltimore streetcars were seen as ‘crummy’ | READER COMMENTARY

As a transportation historian who spent 25 years in the Baltimore area, it behooves me to remind letter writer Paul R. Schlitz Jr. and readers of The Baltimore Sun that 50 to 75 years ago, it was the “crummy old streetcars” that most transit users in Baltimore were eager to see replaced by “modern, comfortable” buses (”Red Line should not be another ‘crummy’ bus,” Aug. 23). At the time, the transition involved Baltimore Transit’s routes — the allegations of the ever-popular “National City Lines bus conspiracy” urban legend and the views of streetcar enthusiasts notwithstanding.

Although the writer’s larger point of a new “route” being worthless without improved service is completely valid, the money and tax revenues are simply not in Baltimore for yet another subway line or light rail route. Still, with President Joe Biden seemingly throwing “other people’s money” around willy-nilly in pursuit of votes, who knows what could get abortively started along those lines?

— Alexander D. Mitchell IV, Prescott Valley, Arizona

