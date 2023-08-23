Red Line should not be another ‘crummy’ bus | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Wes Moore during a June press conference at the West Baltimore MARC Station to announce plans to restart the process for the Red Line east-west rail project. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

I’m extremely dismayed that the Red Line light rail extension seems to be turning into just another failed bus route (”New East-West bus route first step of Baltimore’s Red Line resurrection,” Aug. 17).

I can’t see how there can be any rapid bus route along U.S. 40 without synchronizing traffic lights. The synchronized lights were promised in the lead up to the BaltimoreLink rollout in 2017. No synchronized traffic lights ever happened to my knowledge and any sort of synchronization is going to result in mammoth traffic jams which are a quotidian feature of rush hour traffic on U.S. 40 in West Baltimore without the synchronized lights.

Under Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr., the Maryland Transit Administration tried to create a rapid bus line on U.S. 40. This utterly failed but at least it was attempted unlike their promised bus lanes from Fells Point to the Social Security Administration. I wholeheartedly supported Wes Moore for governor because I thought maybe the Red Line or some effective mass transit system would finally be in the works for the Baltimore area.

Going back to the failed policies of Ehrlich and Gov. Larry Hogan would be a cruel blow for the entire metro area. Please don’t call it the “Red Line” if it is the same crummy bus routes like the rollout of the MTA BaltimoreLink.

— Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore

