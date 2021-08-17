If you build light rail, Baltimoreans will ride it | READER COMMENTARY

Although I was never impressed with the commitment of the administrations of either Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. or Gov. Martin O’Malley to improving light rail, Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration has made things undeniably worse. Trains don’t run on time and their doors do not open when they do. Contacting the MTA hotline for a missing train normally results in the wrong information. I think they must get a bonus for telling people trains are arriving when they are not. Neither the loudspeakers nor signs at the light rail stations post reliable information. Or sometimes no information at all.