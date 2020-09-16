Red Line was a golden opportunity squandered | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you, Colin Campbell and The Baltimore Sun, for highlighting a key issue for the city in the struggle to correct its historic and embedded racism (“Five years later, many across Baltimore bitterly lament Gov. Hogan’s decision to kill the Red Line light rail,” Sept. 11). Until residents can reach jobs, grocery stores and schools, there will be no exit from the violent crime and suffering that continue to plague us all.
Unfortunately, the opportunity for the Red Line has been squandered. Thanks to local advocates such as Cynthia Shaw, and advocates such as the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance and others, the struggle continues for a functional city. National attention to and reckoning with systemic and institutionalized racism provide an important space for Baltimore to consider racist policies and decisions such as the cancellation of the Red Line. There are abundant national and international examples of how an efficient transportation system can transform a community.
Louise Cather, Baltimore
