Hogan made correct choice to kill Red Line five years ago | READER COMMENTARY

I believe your reporting on the cancellation of the Red Line lacked real balance (“Five years later, many across Baltimore bitterly lament Gov. Hogan’s decision to kill the Red Line light rail,” Sept. 11). A little more research of the data would support Gov. Larry Hogan’s view that the construction cost were significantly underestimated, especially the costs of the three tunnel sections. Just look at the costs to build Section A of the Baltimore subway over 40 years ago and only add inflation.
The forecasted estimate of 40,000 daily riders Is almost laughable. Where is your review of the actual ridership on the Light Rail and Metro today vs. pre-construction ridership estimates? Where is the discussion of operating cost after construction? Unmentioned is the percentage of operating cost the current Maryland Transit Administration fare box actually covers versus the percentage mandated by law. Where do the funds come from year after year to cover these deficits?
While I agree the Red Line would be nice to have, any realistic cost-benefit analysis supports the governor’s position. Five years later, many across Baltimore (and Maryland) support his decision to kill the Red Line.
J. Matthew McGlone, Towson
