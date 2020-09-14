Hogan made correct choice to kill Red Line five years ago | READER COMMENTARY

I believe your reporting on the cancellation of the Red Line lacked real balance (“Five years later, many across Baltimore bitterly lament Gov. Hogan’s decision to kill the Red Line light rail,” Sept. 11). A little more research of the data would support Gov. Larry Hogan’s view that the construction cost were significantly underestimated, especially the costs of the three tunnel sections. Just look at the costs to build Section A of the Baltimore subway over 40 years ago and only add inflation.