Red Line’s best option is still light rail | READER COMMENTARY

As Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) consider the options for reviving the long-delayed Red Line project, we ask they take into account the planning and extensive community involvement that resulted in originally choosing light rail as the Red Line’s mode (“Next stop for Baltimore’s Red Line: Three proposed routes will be considered. Which would you choose?” Sept. 28).

It’s still the right choice.

We believe no project will have more impact on Greater Baltimore’s future than the Red Line. This is especially true for the residents and communities who continue to need the transit and economic investment they were promised before Gov. Hogan canceled the Red Line’s plans in 2015.

More than a dozen cities and metropolitan areas throughout the United States — including Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver, St. Louis, Seattle, Dallas and Charlotte — have built or expanded light rail since Baltimore’s last light rail expansion in 1997. In turn, many of these lines have spurred significant economic investment and transit-oriented development (TOD) in the surrounding neighborhoods.

And while we understand the time frame for building the Red Line as bus rapid transit would be shorter than that for light rail construction, we believe it’s important to consider what will best serve Baltimore and our surrounding region over the long term. Failing to build the Red Line as light rail may mean losing our region’s best chance to have the comprehensive, connected transit system we’ve long needed.

Baltimore City and County residents have waited far too long for the promised east-west light rail and accompanying economic development their communities desperately need. They were let down by the previous administration; please don’t let them down again.

— Paul Sturm and Bakari Height, Baltimore

The writers are, respectively, chair of the Downtown Residents Advocacy Network and transit organizer for the Labor Network for Sustainability

