What’s so bad about Baltimore’s biweekly recycling? | READER COMMENTARY

I am at a loss to understand why there is such concern over the biweekly recycling schedule (”Baltimore Public Works Director Jason Mitchell, after announcing resignation, to remain through June,” March 21).

I called my councilman’s office, and he confirmed that everyone has been issued a giant, blue recycling container. I use it to deposit my bottles and cans, and it is never full after two weeks.

Advertisement

In our Amazon box world, I simply deconstruct the boxes, flatten them out and store them until recycling day, then place them under the blue can. A little imagination and individual initiative goes a long way and would save the city money in these tough economic times.

— Dennis Whelley, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.