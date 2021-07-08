Baltimore brings back recycling but more needs to be done | READER COMMENTARY

But don’t be fooled by the beverage industry’s claims that expanded recycling will solve our plastic crisis (”Here’s how Baltimore will soon boost its recycling rate,” July 2). As some of the world’s leading producers of plastic waste, the beverage industry has been using recycling as an excuse to oppose more effective solutions for years, knowing full well it won’t work. They have also fought against state and federal bottle bills, largely considered the best public policy to reduce bottle waste and lobbied hard to stop laws which would hold them responsible for the waste they produce.