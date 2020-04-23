Now is not the moment to reopen recreational boating in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

Opening the Chesapeake to recreational boating is unwise (“Republicans to Hogan: Reopen the Chesapeake to recreational boaters during the coronavirus pandemic,” April 22).
It sounds like it ought to be safe, but think about it carefully. People will need to fill the gas tanks of their yachts so the gas docks need to be open. Then the boaters will want the boating supply stores to open up. Then there will be boating accidents and the Coast Guard will need to respond. The Coast Guard will also need to board suspicious vessels when the drug smugglers start using their boats to move their products.
So, no, keep those boats in the marinas.
Henry Farkas, Pikesville
