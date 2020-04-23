xml:space="preserve">
Now is not the moment to reopen recreational boating in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 23, 2020 4:46 PM
A kayaker paddles past the Annapolis Yacht Club in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, April 7, 2020. White recreational boating is prohibited under the coronavirus pandemic "stay at home" order issued by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, kayaking and paddleboarding are permitted as long as social distancing and social gathering rules are followed since they are forms of exercise. The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show was officially canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Opening the Chesapeake to recreational boating is unwise (“Republicans to Hogan: Reopen the Chesapeake to recreational boaters during the coronavirus pandemic,” April 22).

It sounds like it ought to be safe, but think about it carefully. People will need to fill the gas tanks of their yachts so the gas docks need to be open. Then the boaters will want the boating supply stores to open up. Then there will be boating accidents and the Coast Guard will need to respond. The Coast Guard will also need to board suspicious vessels when the drug smugglers start using their boats to move their products.

So, no, keep those boats in the marinas.

Henry Farkas, Pikesville

