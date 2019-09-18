Advertisement

One way to recoup Chris Davis’ money with the help of frustrated fans

Baltimore Sun |
Sep 18, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Chris Davis of the Baltimore Orioles looks on in the third inning after an interference call during game two of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 3 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty)

I have a suggestion on how the Baltimore Orioles can recoup some of the money owed to beleaguered slugger Chris Davis (“O’s Chris Davis has earned permanent demotion,” Aug. 29).

Set up a dunking booth, like the ones seen at carnivals, and allow frustrated fans to dunk Mr. Davis into the water. A dollar a ball, three for $5. They could set it up on Eutaw Street next to Boog’s Barbeque. They could also move it around to the minor league affiliates to let their Oriole fans share in the fun.

Greg Spangenberg, Halethorpe

