The open-minded don’t assume others are evil | READER COMMENTARY

In a recent letter to The Baltimore Sun (“Reconciliation sounds great but what about the evil people?” Aug. 6), Henry Farkas indicates that he is unable to dialogue with “the other side” (Republican voters) because he thinks of them “as being either ignorant or evil.” The point of engaging in discussion with people with whom you disagree is to discover why they believe what they believe, what areas of shared interest you might have, and, just maybe, that they aren’t quite as ignorant or evil as you initially thought.

Farkas might even find that his cartoonish perception of Republican voters’ views requires some adjustment.

— Bradford Sharpless, Reisterstown

