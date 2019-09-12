Expansion of city recreation centers is a smart investment that can be taken one step further

I would like to applaud Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and the City Council for earmarking $2.6 million to expand the programming of the city’s 44 recreation centers, as well the days they are open to include Saturdays (“For first time in decades, most Baltimore rec centers now open on Saturdays,” Sept. 7).
This decision by city leaders is a huge step in the right direction for improving the prospects of Baltimore’s children and youth. How? By providing them with a safe place staffed by caring adults who listen and encourage them, serve as mentors and help them to gain important life skills and knowledge while having fun with friends. The expanded programming of music production and disk jockey skills, community gardening, game nights, health and wellness seminars, fitness rooms and exercise classes, martial arts, sports and computer labs, etc., are sure to appeal to a broad range of interests of the city’s young people and engage them in productive activities that contribute to their positive development in a safe environment.
But why not go one step further and turn the the recreation centers into economic development hubs that would also help the city’s youth to more formally prepared for the world of work? Why not offer programs in centers that focus on helping Baltimore’s youth gain the requisite job skills to become more productive workers and adults? Why not offer evidenced-based after-school and weekend classes in career planning, financial management, job preparedness skills, work readiness and entrepreneurship? There are plenty of non-profit organizations based in Baltimore with extensive expertise in these areas with which the Department of Recreation could partner.
Organizations such as the International Youth Foundation, Junior Achievement of Central Maryland and Maryland Coalition for Financial Literacy are just a few of the nonprofit organizations that come to mind. By helping more of Baltimore’s young people attain these important workforce readiness and entrepreneurship skills, the city’s 44 recreation centers could become a significant economic engine for Baltimore and help it leap forward to a more vibrant future.
And while I’m thinking about it, why not turn the city’s schools into economic hubs using a similar approach?
Jack K. Boyson, Baltimore
