Expansion of city recreation centers is a smart investment that can be taken one step further

This decision by city leaders is a huge step in the right direction for improving the prospects of Baltimore’s children and youth. How? By providing them with a safe place staffed by caring adults who listen and encourage them, serve as mentors and help them to gain important life skills and knowledge while having fun with friends. The expanded programming of music production and disk jockey skills, community gardening, game nights, health and wellness seminars, fitness rooms and exercise classes, martial arts, sports and computer labs, etc., are sure to appeal to a broad range of interests of the city’s young people and engage them in productive activities that contribute to their positive development in a safe environment.