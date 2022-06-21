There is reason to doubt Baltimore County school superintendent’s performance | READER COMMENTARY

Is it always and forever going to be about race in Baltimore County? As a teacher, after 30 years with Baltimore County, I retired to Tucson, Arizona, but often visit the Baltimore area. After being gone three years, today I opened The Sun and read about reaction to criticism of Superintendent Williams’ performance (“Folks defend Baltimore County Superintendent’s leadership,” June 16). Danita Tolson of the NAACP is “troubled by the racism that has been shown and the barriers that have been placed to hinder Dr. Williams’ progress.”

It’s as if I never left the state. When we were concerned about Dallas Dance and his ethics (or lack thereof,) our worries were met with the same cries. (Dr. Dance ended up going to jail.) People of all races and genders make mistakes every day. Time is being wasted bickering. Our children deserve much better. Fix the problem.

Dr. Williams claims that all questions have been answered. I beg to differ. As a retiree whose health care benefits’ deductions have been erroneous for several years, I have received no clear answers from the school district, nor have most retirees who are aware of the problem. We have been promised solutions and given deadlines, which have all passed. Phone calls and emails go unanswered. If this is typical of how things are handled under Dr. Williams’ leadership, maybe there is merit to the criticism.

— Anne Groth, Tucson, Arizona

