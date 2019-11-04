Yes, I was blessed to go to a private school, but what was the difference? Nurturing parents, showing up every day, respect and effort are the answer. Four billion dollars doesn’t buy that. Maybe all the Democratic administrations that duped everyone into thinking Maryland was one of the top performing states by not including special education scores in rankings, like other states did, should consider my point and focus on real answers to why our kids are not educated (“Md. excluded large number of special-education students in national test,” Nov. 16, 2013).