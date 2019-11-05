Rather than dumbing down the tests, teaching must return to basics so students can pass standardized tests. As The Baltimore Sun has reported, test scores have dropped (“'Frankly, devastating’: Maryland reading scores decline on national assessment,” Oct. 30). Schools must reintroduce basics: Phonics, standard math and cursive must be reintroduced into the curriculum to prevent half-literacy, along with meaningful science and social studies programs that include teaching civic awareness and responsibility, encouraging the young to vote, with enough time to learn the subjects. Music and art programs are known to facilitate learning, as do exercise programs, and must be required subjects. If there is funding to cut taxes for the super-rich, there should be funding for meaningful education programs.