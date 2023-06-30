Criticism of Maryland’s teacher education programs is wrong | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller takes some time to read a book to a group of second graders as she and representatives from the Maryland State Education Association made a book donation at Old Post Road Elementary School in Abingdon on Monday March, 13, 2023. (Matt Button/The Aegis) (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

It was disappointing to see The Baltimore Sun provide such visibility to the 2023 review of the nation’s programs of teacher education conducted by the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ). Few major news or education outlets chose to highlight this flawed institutional ranking (”Maryland colleges score poorly on preparing teachers to teach reading, according to report,” June 28).

Throughout its existence, the NCTQ and its methodology (which is based solely on reviews of published course syllabi as opposed to site visits or other outcome measures) has found critics across the ideological spectrum — from Lynn Gangone, president of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, to Diane Ravitch, president of the Network for Public Education. More than half the nation’s undergraduate or graduate programs in education receive “D” or “F” grade in this review, and major universities such as the University of California, Berkeley, and Columbia chose not to participate.

The University System of Maryland (USM) is extremely proud of its colleges and programs of teacher education and believes there are far better ways to measure their important contributions to the schools, classrooms and students in the state. All USM teacher training programs are nationally accredited under the rigorous standards established by AACTE and students graduating from our programs perform extremely well in annual state-certification exams such as PRAXIS.

In addition, USM education deans were sought out for their expertise to be major contributors to the recent Kirwan Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education which led to the highly-regarded Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation. The Blueprint provides an evidence-based policy platform that addresses the full complexity of preparing teachers and requires, among other things, a full year internship, state-specific exams of reading and grade level content for initial certification. This approach means that Maryland will lead the nation in teacher preparation and far exceeds the limited nature of NCTQ’s flawed program review.

Preparing our future teachers is incredibly important to the future of Maryland, and USM institutions are doing their part and leading the nation in this work.

— Alison Wrynn, PhD, Baltimore

The writer is senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs for the University System of Maryland.

