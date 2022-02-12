xml:space="preserve">
Feeling down? Read a book. | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 12, 2022 9:15 AM
Deonta Winder reads a copy of The Baltimore Sun, the last edition printed at Sun Park in Baltimore's Port Covington on Jan. 30, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)
I very much enjoyed Herb Cromwell’s recent commentary, “Knowledge may be power, but these days it’s more of a depressant” (Feb. 8).

Just wanted to add another antidote to what he said. When you’re feeling down about the current situation, revisit old books and music that have given you inspiration in the past and remind you of the greatness and goodness that is also part of the human condition. Sometimes it works for me.

Gary Kenneth Bass, Pikesville

