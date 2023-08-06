Efforts to supress Black U.S. history hurt us all | READER COMMENTARY

FILE - Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., center, talks with reporters following a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Horsford is joined by, from left, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo. The Congressional Black Caucus is pushing the White House, Justice Department and the Department of Education to adopt an “aggressive legal strategy” to scrutinize recent changes to Florida's Black history curriculum. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Susan Walsh/AP)

Here’s why students must be taught Black history

With the recent article “Biden will establish national monument for Emmett Till, mom” (July 24), The Baltimore Sun has given us another reason to reflect on the study of Black history. Emmett Till was killed 68 years ago while visiting Money, Mississippi, when he was 14 years old. His only crime was that he allegedly whistled at and flirted with a white woman.

However, there are numerous other reasons why we should study Black history.

Europeans who came to America were in search of a better life. Africans were brought to America — the majority at least — in chains after their freedom had been taken from them. Europeans came to America to develop and expand their humanity. Black Americans came stripped of their basic humanity. As others have observed, the Atlantic slave trade was likely the most costly in human life of all long-distance global migrations.

For Black Americans, America was a land of slavery for over 300 years. Contrary to what some may think, slavery and its institution were a world filled with grief, heartache and in some cases death. To the enslaved, it was a daily life of hell and misery that should never be forgotten or removed from American studies.

It took a Civil War, the civil rights movement and more for African Americans to eventually win their freedom and human dignity. By studying Black history as an integral part of the overall history of American civilization, we can all broaden our understanding of one another and realize that mistakes and injustices were committed. The study of Black history is, in the final analysis, the study of American history as the march of the American Republic toward equality has shaped each event.

— John A. Micklos, Essex

DeSantis seeks to distort U.S. history to the detriment of all

As a recent letter writer noted, African-American history is part of American history. Omitting it is a bit like omitting everything related to Missouri: it falsifies and distorts the story (“Here’s why students must be taught Black history,” Aug. 1). Real history is so much more interesting and useful than any version that has been edited to protect someone’s ideology.

For example, historian Juan Cole’s response to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education included these facts among others: Between 10-to-20% of slaves brought from West African were Muslims, many literate in both Arabic and languages like Wolof, Mandinka and Hausa that were written in Arabic script. Often, these people were highly valued as bookkeepers by their poorly educated owners.

West Africa had a long history of iron work and there were undoubtedly some skilled blacksmiths who got caught by the slave traders and brought to this country. They are more likely to have taught the skills than to have learned them from their owners. There were also many skilled woodworkers and potters.

Carolina rice cultivation depended on West African women’s knowledge of wetland rice farming and discovery of a distinctive strain of rice that led to the high productivity that enriched their owners.

All these skills and benefits were provided by enslaved people to their enslavers, not the other way around. These were people from complex cultures, brought here against their will and treated brutally, who nevertheless preserved their knowledge and self-respect. It is a magnificent history, of courage, endurance and when necessary wiliness.

What was done to them was a grievous wrong, indeed, a long succession of wrongs that make me wish I could reach back in time to set the perpetrators straight, but their response to their situation was not merely admirable but inspiring. How could anyone not benefit from learning of it?

— Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

Cultural whitewashing extends to the Bible

David Redman’s commentary, “American education and the great white lies” (Aug. 1), was very informative. I had no idea about the non-Western European origins of some of some of history’s most world changing inventions.

His theme reminded me of perhaps the greatest white lie of all. Despite the beautiful and fanciful art of the European Renaissance showing fair-skinned religious figures, the Bible is set in the Middle East, where Asia meets Africa, and no one in it was “white” by European standards.

— Susan Sachs Fleishman, Baltimore

The real purpose behind history’s ‘white lies’

I was not shocked to read the recent commentary by David Redman (“American education and the great white lies,” Aug. 1). Redman explains how European inventors like Thomas Edison, Johannes Gutenberg and James Watt stood on the shoulders of non-Europeans and built on previous technological developments in Peru and Korea to bring their own inventions to fruition. The great white lies and myths always exclude the contributions of Asian and African societies to technology, astronomy, mathematics and medicine, making science an exclusive preserve of white people.

The whitewashing of history and the carefully crafted white self-aggrandizement feed into white supremacy and global white domination with serious consequences for non-white societies. Exploitation of global resources for the enrichment of white societies with the simultaneous impoverishment of those living in the Global South continues to this day. When the British left India, they had already spun their myths to make themselves appear as benevolent rulers of India providing that country unity, the English language, an excellent railway system, Christianity and a parliamentary democracy.

What the British leave out is that India was an advanced society when they arrived to exploit it for their own greed. And when the exploitation was complete, they had plundered out of India what is now calculated to be nearly $45 trillion in taxes levied on Indian citizens and goods bought for next to nothing. The taxes were daylight robbery and were used to purchase goods like spices, tea, textiles and rice from the very people who were taxed and robbed. This scam actually went on for 200 years. If anything, the British promoted disunity in India for their divide-and-rule policies. They encouraged caste, communal and religious splits that helped them subjugate, oppress, starve and enervate the subjects of their empire’s “Jewel in the Crown.”

But much of this is not common knowledge even to modern Indians or Britons, for what the white people excel in is the advertisement industry. With their flashing neon lights and billboards, its jingles and its festooned lies, white people can claim full rights to the modern ad industry. They have milked it thoroughly for a flatulent promotion of white people as great all on their own. While doing this they’ve also portrayed themselves as saviors of an impaired and contentious humanity consisting mostly of Black and brown people.

This is why folks like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis want to bowdlerize Black history. Black history is an inconvenient truth and a challenge to the ad jingles of white supremacy.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air