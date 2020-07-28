Former mayor’s account of Governor Hogan’s disdain is accurate | READER COMMENTARY

Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake’s op-ed (“Stephanie Rawlings-Blake: Hogan is no hero,” July 20) is an honest, insightful account of the governor’s disdain for Baltimore — the largest city in his state. Beginning with his cancellation of the Red Line and continuing with his elimination of the State Center project, the governor has remained an obstacle to the progress of Baltimore City and its proud, diverse, hardworking citizens.
As the owner of a small downtown family business, I am well aware of the challenges — many doled out by Gov. Hogan — that Mayor Rawlings-Blake faced during her tenure. I have long admired her dignity and fortitude, and I applaud her for calling out a governor whose “venom is sprayed to besmirch our community in a vain attempt to raise his political profile.”
Alan J. Fink, Baltimore
The writer was a Johns Hopkins Mayoral Fellow from 1975 to 1977.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.