Former mayor’s account of Governor Hogan’s disdain is accurate | READER COMMENTARY

Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake’s op-ed (“Stephanie Rawlings-Blake: Hogan is no hero,” July 20) is an honest, insightful account of the governor’s disdain for Baltimore — the largest city in his state. Beginning with his cancellation of the Red Line and continuing with his elimination of the State Center project, the governor has remained an obstacle to the progress of Baltimore City and its proud, diverse, hardworking citizens.