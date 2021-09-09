xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
No excuses for unvaccinated Ravens | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 09, 2021 12:05 PM
Ravens' newest RB Le'Veon Bell, #17, joins teammate Gus Edwards, #35, running to the next drill at practice. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun).
More than 90% of the Baltimore Ravens have received full vaccinations against COVID-19, according to Coach John Harbaugh. Not good enough (”Q&A: Ravens president Dick Cass on COVID vaccine mandates, Lamar Jackson, Super Bowl hopes and more,” Sept. 9). Those who haven’t been vaccinated are a distinct liability to the team).

Lamar Jackson, the most prominent holdout and presumptive key to the Ravens’ future success, called getting vaccinated a “personal choice.” He and the other holdouts must realize that their choice should be to unify the Ravens and likewise the throng of fans devoted to them. Now, just as the season begins — and especially for the starting quarterback who has twice tested positive within a year — refusing the COVID-19 vaccine is a selfish choice, period. It holds out the possibility of one game, maybe two, forfeited with a huge monetary penalty to the team. It could mean not even making the playoffs, never mind the Super Bowl.

Come off it, holdouts. Practically all physicians, and definitely the thousands of unvaccinated people in hospitals and in quarantine who were so sure they would be lucky or strong enough to escape COVID, would tell you as one: Get the shots!

Bruce Knauff, Towson

