No excuses for unvaccinated Ravens | READER COMMENTARY

Lamar Jackson, the most prominent holdout and presumptive key to the Ravens’ future success, called getting vaccinated a “personal choice.” He and the other holdouts must realize that their choice should be to unify the Ravens and likewise the throng of fans devoted to them. Now, just as the season begins — and especially for the starting quarterback who has twice tested positive within a year — refusing the COVID-19 vaccine is a selfish choice, period. It holds out the possibility of one game, maybe two, forfeited with a huge monetary penalty to the team. It could mean not even making the playoffs, never mind the Super Bowl.