Ravens should offer affordable tours of M&T Stadium | READER COMMENTARY

Several years ago, I visited and toured Green Bay, Wisconsin’s, Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame and Museum. I grew up in the Vince Lombardi era, and the visit cemented my view of how special the Green Bay Packers are with their community ownership and heavy statewide following. Packer Pride is just amazing!

After my tour, I felt guilty that I had never toured M&T Bank Stadium as I had Oriole Park at Camden Yards. I called to check out available tours and found, at least at that time, there were none. Today, the Ravens do offer a tour that is designed for groups, but the cost is $125 for up to 25 people, which would certainly discourage single or family visits.

The Ravens are huge in Baltimore and their proposed renovation should include an expanded tour program as well as a Hall of Fame (”Ravens plan field-level suites, new plazas and a garage, according to team’s new M&T Bank Stadium lease,” Jan. 13).

— Joe McGuinness, Marriottsville

