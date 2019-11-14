Athletes at all levels, gifted as they may be — from the pros down to your child’s Little League — are representative of the general population and may be at risk for mental illness. Team peer pressure, the stress of meeting the intense expectations of parents and coaches, the allure of scholarships and a hyper-structured schedule with little time for rest and reflection leave athletes depleted. Left unmitigated, these conditions put athletes at a higher risk for stress which makes them more likely to consider substance use and experience negative mental health results such as depression, anxiety and in some cases, suicide.