Wrong to spend $450M on stadium renovations while people go homeless | READER COMMENTARY

On Aug. 8, 1998, the Baltimore Ravens played their first game at M&T Bank Stadium, a preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the Maryland Board of Public Works approved $450 million in borrowing to renovate the facility. (Doug Kapustin/Baltimore Sun). (Doug Kapustin / )

There is only one word for the Maryland Board of Public Works recent decision to approve a $450 million, taxpayer-funded investment in M&T Bank Stadium: galling (”Maryland board approves $450 million in improvements to Ravens’ stadium,” May 17).

At the National Health Care for the Homeless Conference rally held at McKeldin Square that same day, many speakers made the point, eloquently and passionately, that local, state and federal systems and institutions that vastly underserve and underinvest in the unhoused are not failing: They are working exactly as they were designed to do.

That’s why nearly a half-billion dollars, to be reimbursed with lottery funds, is being so effectively poured into a structure that will use the funds, in part, to upgrade the stalls for the wealthiest patrons. As I said, galling.

Economists question the wisdom of using government dollars to subsidize the stadium. They concede that the team’s borderline threat of extortion — that they’ll leave Baltimore otherwise — is working.

Of course, if all the homeless, unhoused people in Baltimore threatened to leave, there’d be cheers, not a rush to provide safe, affordable housing and health care.

Let’s hear it once more: galling.

— Amy L. Bernstein, Baltimore

