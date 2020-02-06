Every game, they brought us together and lifted our spirits and whether in the stadium or in our living rooms, had us dancing in the aisles. Every week, they fought as a team and played as a family. The playoff game against the Titans was by no means their best when it needed to be. You can blame it on the coaching, the players, the “rust” or whatever else you want. But remember this: The Ravens gave their fans, the city, and themselves a season with a winning streak of 12 in a row, 14 overall winning games, the top seed in the AFC, 13 players named in the Pro Bowl, John Harbaugh named NFL Coach of the Year, and Greg Roman named NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. And then there’s Lamar Jackson passing for over 3,000 yards, running for over 1,000 yards, leader in passing touchdowns, the FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Year, and the NFL MVP — the only nomination with a standing ovation.