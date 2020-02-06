Now that the football season is officially over, all the “coulda, shoulda, woulda” talk about the loss to the Titans is done, and all the Monday morning quarterbacks can now sleep in, I would like to thank the Baltimore Ravens for bringing the spirit of football back to Baltimore (“Ravens position review: After MVP season, where does quarterback Lamar Jackson go from here?” Feb. 5).
Every game, they brought us together and lifted our spirits and whether in the stadium or in our living rooms, had us dancing in the aisles. Every week, they fought as a team and played as a family. The playoff game against the Titans was by no means their best when it needed to be. You can blame it on the coaching, the players, the “rust” or whatever else you want. But remember this: The Ravens gave their fans, the city, and themselves a season with a winning streak of 12 in a row, 14 overall winning games, the top seed in the AFC, 13 players named in the Pro Bowl, John Harbaugh named NFL Coach of the Year, and Greg Roman named NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. And then there’s Lamar Jackson passing for over 3,000 yards, running for over 1,000 yards, leader in passing touchdowns, the FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Year, and the NFL MVP — the only nomination with a standing ovation.
Not bad for a 23-year-old in his second season! And so humble knowing his mistakes and what he has to do to get better. And he has certainly earned the respect and praise from fans and people from all over the league. These are the takeaways we need to remember as we look back on this season and forward to next. In my book, what more can any fan ask for?
Patricia Snyder, Overlea
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.