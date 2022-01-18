Ravens may have fallen short, but they were fun to watch | READER COMMENTARY

What an exciting Baltimore Ravens season it was (”The 10 plays that defined the Ravens’ 2021 season, from injuries to overtime scores,” Jan. 17)!
While we didn’t make it to the playoffs, almost every game was a cliffhanger. Lamar Jackson’s prophecy didn’t pan out, but what a season Mark Andrews had.
Thanks to each and every Raven for the entertainment you gave us, and, hopefully, next year we will reach the playoffs.
Terry Weiner, Bel Air
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.