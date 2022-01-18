xml:space="preserve">
Ravens may have fallen short, but they were fun to watch | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jan 18, 2022 1:53 PM
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) scores on the two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, on Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. He was named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Nick Wass). (Nick Wass/AP)

What an exciting Baltimore Ravens season it was (”The 10 plays that defined the Ravens’ 2021 season, from injuries to overtime scores,” Jan. 17)!

While we didn’t make it to the playoffs, almost every game was a cliffhanger. Lamar Jackson’s prophecy didn’t pan out, but what a season Mark Andrews had.

Thanks to each and every Raven for the entertainment you gave us, and, hopefully, next year we will reach the playoffs.

Terry Weiner, Bel Air

