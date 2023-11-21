No disrespect to Joe, but Lamar is better for Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Joe Flacco’s post-season record may be better than Lamar Jackson’s, but Lamar is much more fun to watch (”More respect for Joe Flacco, please,” Nov. 17).

I personally thought Joe was boring and lacking personality. When Lamar is on the field, you expect something entertaining to happen. Also, if you’re Black, having an African-American quarterback leading your team is about so much more than wins and losses. Black quarterbacks in the National Football League are still underrepresented.

I don’t know what Joe did in or for the community, but the way young kids (especially Black kids) look up to Lamar, and the way he has engaged with the community are as important — and maybe even more impactful — than what he does on the field. No disrespect to Joe, but Lamar is better for Baltimore and just what the Ravens need.

— Linda Foy, Bel Air

