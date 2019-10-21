Usually I very much enjoy reporter Mike Preston’s coverage of the Ravens and his weekly report card on their performance. But his “C+” grading of superstar Lamar Jackson’s performance Sunday in Seattle makes me grateful I didn’t have Mr. Preston as a professor, or else I never would have graduated college (“Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 30-16 win over Seahawks,” Oct. 20).
A grade of C+ for a superstar performance, on the road against a once-beaten team in a hostile environment? C’mon, man.
John D. Schulz, Cockeysville
