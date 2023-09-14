Lamar Jackson needs to get a grip | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) takes the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

You would think Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson would know by now that it is imperative that he hold onto the football (”Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 25-9 win over the Houston Texans,” Sept. 11).

After plays in which he fumbles, he looks sullen and embarrassed as he takes a seat on the sidelines. I’m sorry, but this version of the Baltimore Ravens is going nowhere if Jackson cannot hold onto the ball!

Come on, Lamar, you can, and must, do better than that.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

