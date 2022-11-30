Flawed Ravens had an ‘ugly’ loss coming | READER COMMENTARY

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Mike Preston was correct last week. The Ravens were set to have an ugly loss (”Mike Preston: Ravens set up for failure if they keep winning ugly,” Nov. 20).

Many decisions have come to haunt the Ravens. There are many problems on the team. Quite a bit has to do with coaching. They fired the defensive coordinator instead of the offensive coordinator. Big mistake. They keep Marcus Peters on the field even though he is a liability. Another big mistake. Now, they have to decide about Lamar Jackson who has many issues and in not worth the money he expects.

With the talent on this team, they should beating up on some of these mediocre teams, but instead they have just become another mediocre team themselves, especially in the red zone.

“We have to do better going forward” and “we missed some opportunities” — those excuses are getting old. By the way, when it’s fourth down with just one yard to go, we have a 300-pound fullback available.

— J.P. Geier, Bel Air

