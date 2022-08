Poe, the Baltimore Ravens' mascot, sits on a medical cart during halftime of a preseason NFL football game between the Ravens and the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

After attending the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders preseason game last Saturday night, I have only one question (”Oh, Poe: Ravens mascot carted off field after suffering apparent injury vs. youth football team,” Aug. 27). Why did season ticket holders have to pay the full ticket price for what at best was at best a joint practice?

— John Hasler, Sparks

