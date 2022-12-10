Roquan Smith may be Ravens best addition | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, and linebacker Roquan Smith (18) leave the field after the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

The Ravens trade for Roquan Daevon Smith was the best move the team has made in a long while (”Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag on re-signing Roquan Smith, Plan B after Lamar Jackson and more,” Nov. 23).

The inside linebacker and Butkus Award winner is in the last year of his contract, as is quarterback Lamar Jackson. He brings a greater value to the team then Lamar. Trade Lamar and pay Roquan.

Advertisement

Draft or trade for a quarterback and Tyler Huntley can lead the offense until the new quarterback comes up to speed. The Ravens, when healthy, have very good running backs and decent receivers. Lamar has become more of a distraction then an asset.

— C. Bennett, Bel Air

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.