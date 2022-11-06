Ravens need more accurate passing | READER COMMENTARY

It’s great news that the Ravens have acquired Roquan Smith, a huge boost to our defense, as noted by The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker (“With the addition of LB Roquan Smith, Ravens feel their defense can be ‘really, really special,’” Nov. 2).

But as writer C.J. Doon observes, the Ravens are “a flawed contender.” A first-rate defense can’t do it alone. We’ve had breaks and plain good luck to credit in several of these five wins. Only when our rushing game kicked in against Tom Brady and the Bucs did we nail down that victory. Lamar Jackson and his receivers were not getting the job done.

Now, at the season’s halfway point and some bye time between games 8 and 9, the coaches should have had time to reflect on the early-season going and weak passing attack. I don’t recall reading whose decision it was, Coach John Harbaugh’s or Lamar Jackson’s, to keep Jackson on the sidelines during the preseason, presumably to avoid injury. But it was a miscalculation.

As amazing as his broken-field running can be, Jackson needs a lot of playing time to fine-tune passing plays and bond with his receivers — just as potent an element of offense as the running game. As to the Ravens making the playoffs this year, we’ll see. I hope next year will find Jackson playing pre-season and be more ready all-around to pilot this team into contention from the start.

— Bruce R. Knauff, Towson

